The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Baton Rouge area as Tropical Storm Sally approaches from the Gulf of Mexico.
Heavy rains are expected as the storm moves in early this week. The flash flood watch begins at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to be in effect into Thursday morning.
Sally is expected to make landfall along the southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi coast at some point Tuesday. Heavy rainfall could begin several hours before landfall as the storm's outer bands move ashore. The storm could be a Category 2 hurricane by landfall.
Rainfall from the storm could reach 4-8 inches, with some areas seeking a foot or more of rain.