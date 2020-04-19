A tornado watch has been issued through 10 p.m. Sunday for most of Louisiana and portions of Mississippi and Texas, the National Weather Service announced around 2:30 p.m.
Scattered hail and wind up to 70 miles per hour are likely.
Rain is expected Sunday evening through Monday morning.
Both the Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas are in the impacted area, but New Orleans is not.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/l70t45TVdr— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 19, 2020
Approximately 10 million live in the area under the tornado watch, according to NWS.
Can't see map above? Click here.
