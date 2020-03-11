BR.wildartfoggygolfers.adv TS 520.jpg
Golfers, from left, Burkett Charles, Clark Caraway and Alan Miller, all from Baton Rouge, move around the eighth green as they putt on the fog-shrouded course at BREC's Webb Memorial Golf Course, Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2020. They play together frequently, and said the big difference about playing in a heavy fog is that 'we lose more balls!''

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for East Baton Rouge and other parishes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Other areas included are West Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, Iberville, Livingston and Ascension. For a full list of affected parishes, click here.

Drivers should slow down, turn on their low beams and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

Read the full advisory.

