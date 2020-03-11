The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for East Baton Rouge and other parishes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of the forecast area through 9 AM Wednesday morning. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/Q4ks3TRwk5— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 11, 2020
Other areas included are West Baton Rouge, St. Tammany, Iberville, Livingston and Ascension. For a full list of affected parishes, click here.
Drivers should slow down, turn on their low beams and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.