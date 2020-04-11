Severe weather could affect much of southeast Louisiana on Easter Sunday, according to the latest predictions from the National Weather Service.
There is an enhanced risk of severe weather along I-10 and I-12 corridors, with a slight risk for the coastal southeast region of the state.
A first batch of storms may develop late morning through mid-afternoon, while later in the afternoon a squall-line of storms may push into the evening. Depending on if and when these systems form, storms could bring a combination of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail.
The first storms could develop between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the squall-line hitting after 4 p.m.
April is peak month for severe weather, according to NWS forecaster Freddie Zeigler. Briefings like the one NWS provided Saturday on Facebook are normal for this time of year, where conditions are generally turbulent.
A wind advisory in effect from 7 a.m. through 10 p.m. Sunday. Forecasters predict that sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are possible.
A coastal flood advisory is also in effect from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Sunday due to very strong southerly winds over the Gulf causing water to push north. This will coincide with high tide tomorrow, which will be possible one to two feet above normal, especially along south facing shores.
Excessive rainfall, however, is unlikely. Zeigler said the chance of a flash flood is low.
In light of possible electric and gas issues, Entergy released a statement saying they are prepared to respond to outages Sunday.