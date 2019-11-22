As highway officials promised, Brightside Drive at its busy intersection with Nicholson Drive has reopened in time to carry traffic ahead of LSU's football game with Arkansas on Saturday night.
Road work started Oct. 28, two days after LSU played Auburn at Tiger Stadium, so crews could improve a railroad crossing adjacent to Nicholson Drive. The Department of Transportation and Development pledged to complete the work during the four week-period in which the LSU football team was either off or on the road.
Brightside Drive funnels game day traffic between Nicholson Drive and River Road.
The highway department announced it had opened Brightside Drive on Friday. Motorists reported a rough go through the area, as work continues, but it was no longer necessary to detour through Tigerland or to River Road, as had been the case.