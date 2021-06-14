It’s just getting hotter in Louisiana and Baton Rouge and surrounding areas could feel the heat on Monday as temperatures rise higher and higher this summer.
After a very hot weekend, the heat index, or the “feels like” temperature, is now expected to reach up to 105 degrees in portions of southeast Louisiana, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell.
The heat index is what temperatures feel like to the human body when the humidity is combined with air temperatures, according to NWS.
Forecasters had previously issued a heat advisory for the area, but canceled it after temperatures and humidity levels were lower than expected.
Still temperatures are expected to reach a high of 95 today. Scattered storms in the afternoon could be the only source of relief from the blistering heat.
Below is the forecast and ways to stay safe in the heat.
Staying safe in the heat
Here are forecasters' suggestions on how to stay safe in the heat:
- Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicle.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Stay in an air-conditioned room if possible.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
- If working outdoors, schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Anyone who is overcome by heat should be moved to a shaded area. If someone is suspected to have heat stroke, call 911.
Forecast for Baton Rouge
Monday
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Tuesday
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107.
Wednesday
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.