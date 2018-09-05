As Tropical Depression Gordon moves over the northeastern tip of Louisiana today and Thursday, the southeastern part of the state will likely see more rain than when the storm made landfall Tuesday night.

Louisiana officials declared a state of emergency and activated the Louisiana National Guard, but much of the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas ultimately saw sunny skies on Tuesday evening. Both areas will have higher chances of thunderstorms Thursday as a secondary effect of Gordon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Danielle Manning explained that remaining circulation from Gordon is still "drawing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico," increasing the likelihood of rain.

"As far as Gordon is concerned, we could still see a few showers but it's not any sort of significant impact," Manning said.

For the Baton Rouge area, there is a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday night and a 50 to 70 percent chance on Thursday, Manning said. The likelihood of storms in New Orleans is a bit higher on Wednesday at 30 percent and about the same as Baton Rouge on Thursday at 60 percent.

Louisiana should be in the clear from the flash flooding that forecasters anticipate for the area around Gordon's northwestern path. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate four to eight inches of rain over parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.

Manning, the Slidell-based meteorologist, said Gordon made landfall around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the Mississippi side of its border with Alabama, which was inside the forecast cone.

There are two other storm systems in the Atlantic Ocean, but there are no immediate impacts expected for the gulf. Hurricane Florence strengthen into a major hurricane on Wednesday morning as it moves northwest, but Manning said it should not enter the Gulf of Mexico.

Another disturbance is brewing a couple of hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with a 50 percent chance of formation int he next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance over the next five days, according to the National Weather Service. Manning said it's too early to tell if that system could affect Louisiana.

