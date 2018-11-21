The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday morning it hopes to re-open one lane of the Sunshine Bridge in each direction by mid-December, weather permitting.
Crews have begun installing concrete barriers on the westbound side of the bridge in preparation of the lane opening.
The 54-year-old Sunshine Bridge has been out of service since Oct. 12, when it was struck by a crane barge.
“Opening the Sunshine Bridge is of the utmost importance, which is why crews are working 24 hours a day to repair the bridge to its original structural integrity,” DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said in a release. “We understand the frustrations of the motorists who rely on this bridge as a primary travel route, as well as those who have seen the impact of added traffic congestion in their areas, which is why we are preparing to open one lane of traffic on the westbound side of the bridge. Though opening up a travel lane won’t alleviate all of the traffic issues, it will help to improve overall mobility throughout the region.”
The bridge still is not expected to open completely until January.
Once repairs are complete, DOTD will give the bridge a thorough inspection to ensure that it’s safe for the traveling public, the release said.
