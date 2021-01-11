PRAIRIEVILLE — One lane of Airline Highway northbound will be closed for six hours Tuesday at Bayou Manchac as part an ongoing bridge replacement project, state highway officials said.
The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., avoiding the peak of morning and evening rush hour traffic that so heavily uses Airline, the state Department of Transportation and Development said.
The section of Airline to be closed, weather permitting, is north of La. 427 in Prairieville at the Ascension-East Baton Rouge Parish line.
During the closure on Tuesday, contractors plan to demobilize a pile-driving template that had been used for the bridge replacement job, DOTD officials said.
Traffic is currently being routed through the southbound bridge and around the northbound bridge, one of three being replaced on Airline as part of the $9.96 million state project.
Workers are also replacing the southbound bridge over Bayou Francois in the Gonzales, 1.5 miles to the southeast.
The southbound bridge over Manchac will also be replaced.
All three bridges on Airline, which is also known as U.S. 61, were built in the early 1950s, DOTD has said.