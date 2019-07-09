Baton Rouge officials are preparing for possible excessive rainfall later this week and into the weekend as forecasts continue to predict the formation of a tropical disturbance.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday evening that barricades will be deployed as a precaution to intersections that often experience high water during storms. Broome said officials will "lean on the side of safety" and temporarily close some intersections to prevent drivers from passing through in the event of heavy rains.

Sandbags are also available for pickup at several locations across the parish.

The following intersections will receive barricades:

Interstate 110 at Governor's Mansion curves

Chippewa Street railroad overpass

Wooddale Boulevard from Greenwell Springs Road to Florida Boulevard

South Acadian railroad overpass

Burbank Drive at West Parker Boulevard

Bluebonnet Boulevard at railroad overpass

Florida Boulevard Service Road from Little John Drive to Flannery Road

Oak Villa Boulevard between Walmart and Florida Boulevard

South Sherwood Forest Boulevard both north and south of Interstate 12

Plank Road at Harding Boulevard

Scenic Highway at Beech Street

Scenic Highway from 72nd Street to Harding Boulevard

North Boulevard at North 10th Street

The following locations in East Baton Rouge Parish will have sand and sandbags available for residents.

BREC Airline Highway, 17200 Airline Highway

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac St.

BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 South Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey Park, 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss St.

St. George Fire Department Headquarters, 14100 Airline Highway

The following locations in Baker will have sandbags available.

Baker Public Works Yard, 1507 Mississippi St., with staff on site to assist from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Baker City Hall, 3325 Groom Road

Sandbags will also be available across surrounding parishes, including in Denham Springs on Government Drive across from the fire station.

The following locations in Ascension Parish will have sandbags available.

Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 La. 73, Prairieville

7th District Fire Station 71, 13432 Roddy Road, Gonzales

Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Highway, Gonzales

Stevens Park, 4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales

DPW West, 725 Church St., Donaldsonville

The following locations in West Baton Rouge Parish will have sandbags available.

William and Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis

Officials said residents should bring their own shovels.