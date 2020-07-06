Street flooding has been reported across parts of metro Baton Rouge and surrounding areas after heavy rain passed through Monday morning.

Interstate 110 has reopened, officials say.City officials say a portion of I-110 is closed in both directions due to high water.

All lanes are open I-110 North at Capitol Access Road. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 6, 2020

High water has also been reported at:15900 block of Ferrell Ave12500 block of BritainNewbury at IrelandPlease exercise extreme caution when traveling in these areas. #TurnAroundDontDrown #RedStickReady — Red Stick Ready (@RedStickReady) July 6, 2020

High water has also been reported at:10600 block of Goodwood BlvdPark Forest at ElaineSherwood Forest at Big BendPlease exercise extreme caution when traveling in these areas. #TurnAroundDontDrown #RedStickReady — Red Stick Ready (@RedStickReady) July 6, 2020

High water has also been reported at:16000 block of Chardsford at Whitewater16000 block of Confederate Ave18000 block of JeffersonAzrok at LorangerPlease exercise extreme caution when traveling in these areas. #TurnAroundDontDrown #RedStickReady — Red Stick Ready (@RedStickReady) July 6, 2020

Other areas of southeast Louisiana held standing water Monday. WBRZ reports La. Highway 44 in Ascension was closed from Airline Highway to La. 30 after flooding.

Click here to see DOTD traffic map and cameras.

Full list of road closures here.