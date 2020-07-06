BR.wildflooding0041.060719 bf.jpg
An SUV braves the street flooding from heavy rains on Plantation Drive Thursday June 6, 2019, in Prairieville, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Street flooding has been reported across parts of metro Baton Rouge and surrounding areas after heavy rain passed through Monday morning.

Interstate 110 has reopened, officials say.City officials say a portion of I-110 is closed in both directions due to high water.

Other areas of southeast Louisiana held standing water Monday. WBRZ reports La. Highway 44 in Ascension was closed from Airline Highway to La. 30 after flooding.

