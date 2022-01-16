A crash involving multiple vehicles that caused serious injuries shut down I-10 in both directions Sunday in the Whiskey Bay area, Louisiana State Police said.
State Police said they were working on detour routes, but they urged people to avoid the area if possible.
A photo the agency posted on Facebook shows an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of a state Department of Transportation and Development truck, which had crashed into the back of an Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office SUV, which had been driven up over the concrete median barricade.