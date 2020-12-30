In a fitting end to 2020, the Baton Rouge area faces an enhanced risk of severe weather on New Year’s Eve, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
While the morning should be relatively clear, Baton Rouge faces the most significant risk of rough weather between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday, with rain chances beginning to rise in the afternoon, according to Danielle Manning, lead forecaster. There is a 90% to 100% chance of rain for the area.
The main threats of severe weather are damaging wind gusts and potentially a couple of tornadoes, she said.
New Year’s Day should be clearer, with rain chances tapering off around midnight. The morning should also be cooler, with temperature lows in the 50s. These lower temps should last through the weekend and into Monday.
Manning said to prepare for bad weather, residents should have at least two ways to receive severe weather warnings. This could include relying on a cellphone with multiple severe weather alerts enabled, weather radios or television alerts.
She also suggested people make a plan ahead of time for where to shelter if a warning is issued for the area.
The potential severe weather stems from an upper level low-pressure system, which began moving east from Mexico's Baja Peninsula on Wednesday morning, and its interaction with a midlevel band of the jet stream.
The midlevel jet will create significant wind shear, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. That increases the chance of severe thunderstorms along and ahead of a trough of low pressure that will set up just ahead of the cold front as it moves east across southern Louisiana during the late afternoon and early evening.