South Louisiana -- including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas -- is likely to be socked by several inches of rain Thursday, creating the possibility of flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.
All of southeast Louisiana is under a flash flood watch for Thursday. A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It doesn't mean flooding will occur -- but that it's possible.
Flash flooding, if it occurs, will likely be limited, forecasters said, to low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.
What's causing the heavy rain?
"A cold front is expected to slowly push east across the area Thursday ... The slow movement of the front could allow numerous rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to train over the same locations for several hours resulting in a risk of flash flooding in localized areas," NWS forecasters said Wednesday as they issued the flash flood watch.
Can't see video below? Click here.
How much rain is expected? And how long will it last?
The NWS projects 2-4 inches of rain for most parts of southeast Louisiana with some spots seeing closer to five inches Thursday.
Most of the *heavy* rain should be wrapped up by Friday morning. But there's more to the story (see below).
What about severe weather?
Most of the area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A "slight" risk means there's a 15 percent or less chance of damaging winds, hails and tornadoes. In general, under a "slight" risk, severe storms will be scattered -- not widespread -- and be short-lived.
What kind of weather will follow the front?
In a word, rain.
After Thursday's all-day rain event, there'll be bursts of more showers and storms Friday, through the weekend and into the early and middle part of next week, meaning it's likely to rain on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day festivities.
How to follow updates and get severe weather information
RADAR + LIVE UPDATES
View radar and updates from area meteorologists at theadvocate.com/weather in Baton Rouge and theneworleansadvocate.com/weather in New Orleans.
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
We offer a variety of news apps for your various devices and coverage areas. Use the links below to download our apps.
Baton Rouge: iPhone/iPad | Android
New Orleans: iPhone/iPad | Android
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER
If Twitter is your thing, we've got you covered. Check us out at the following accounts: