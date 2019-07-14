Republic Services will resume its normal trash service in the Baton Rouge area Monday after cancellations Friday due to Tropical Storm Barry.

The City of Baton Rouge said in a press release Sunday that Republic would be driving normal pickup day routes only and they will not be picking up storm debris.

However, the city has activated DRC Emergency Services and Thompson Engineering to begin the process of debris collection with a debris survey on Monday.

The survey is expected to take between two and three days, and after that debris removal will begin.

The city's contract covers the city of Baton Rouge and the parish's unincorporated areas.

The city is asking residents to keep any storm debris separate from normal household garbage and recycling, and to get storm debris to the street as soon as is safe.