LAKE CHARLES: The Isle of Capri casino sits wedged under the Calcasieu River Bridge that services Interstate 10 as smoke from a chemical fire at Westlake is seen overhead after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Louisiana, seen Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A stretch of Interstate 10 near Lake Charles reopened Friday afternoon, though officials are urging motorists traveling through the area to utilize alternate routes while clean-up operations following Hurricane Laura continue.

The roadway was previously closed between the western entrance of Interstate 210 and Ryan Street in Lake Charles while officials conducted inspections of the Lake Charles Bridge. 

The Louisiana State Police also lifted a shelter in place order for the area  after a large chemical fire erupted at a chlorine production plant just south of I-10 in Westlake on Thursday morning.

Updates on road conditions can be found at www.511la.org.

Hurricane Laura made landfall south of Lake Charles early Thursday, leaving a path of destruction at least 40 miles wide.

chemical fire began at the sprawling BioLab Inc. complex just west of Lake Charles hours later, sending a billowing plume of smoke for miles and prompting an emergency alert for people to take shelter. 

Officials reopened the Lake Charles Bridge after inspecting and surveying the damage caused by the Isle of Capri riverboat casino, which got wedged under the rickety structure after it was jostled loose by Hurricane Laura's winds. 

