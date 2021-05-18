School bus stock file photo
Several school districts in the Baton Rouge metro area canceled classes Tuesday after at least 10 inches of rain fell on the metro area, flooding streets and threatening homes.

Here's the complete list of school closures by parish. 

East Baton Rouge Parish

All public schools are closed Tuesday. In addition, all city-parish offices are closed Tuesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced.

Ascension Parish

All public schools are closed Tuesday.

Iberville Parish

All public schools are closed Tuesday.

This list will be updated.

