A car and a train were involved in a crash at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Ben Hur Road while fans were leaving the LSU football game on Saturday night, the university said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
LSU's game operations Twitter account warned at 7:58 p.m. that a train was approaching campus, and warned fans that the roads near the river could be blocked for ten minutes. At 8:40 p.m., it said that there had been a train and vehicle crash, and shortly after said that Nicholson would not be affected.
Nicholson is one of the primary arteries in and out of campus on gamedays.