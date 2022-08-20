After the hit-and-run death of Southern University student Q'Ryon Williams last year, members of Southern's board of supervisors are working with the state to create safer passage for students at the intersection where Williams was killed — including a potential overhead pedestrian bridge.
While crossing the Scenic Highway and Harding Boulevard intersection near the Southern University campus on April 17 last year, Williams, 18, was struck by two vehicles that both immediately fled the scene, Baton Rouge police said.
Williams, who was from Marrero, died at the hospital three days later from injuries sustained in the crash.
During Friday's board meeting, Director of Facilities Planning Ken Dawson updated Southern's board on efforts to improve safety following Williams' death.
"I was asked by president Shields to look at the situation on the Harding and Scenic intersection safety concerns," Dawson said. "I think it was brought forth by one of the board members regarding a situation where there was a fatality there and we were asked to look at some possibilities to make that a safer intersection."
Dawson said that the university is considering solutions ranging from different signage to a possible skywalk over the intersection.
"There are a couple of things we're looking at there and that is the possibility of signalization, a crosswalk and possibly a skywalk that will allow safe passage," he said. "I had the opportunity to speak with the safety person at DOTD and they explained to me that there is a project with Move Baton Rouge in the works."
MOVEBR is East Baton Rouge Parish's program to pay for infrastructure improvements with a special tax.
"There is an effort to do something at that particular intersection," he said.
Students at Southern who walk to access the restaurants and other stores just across Scenic Highway from the campus say they think a skywalk would be perfect for other students and pedestrians who are trying to stay safe crossing the busy intersection.
“I feel like there’s a lot of commotion going on with cars coming in from everywhere, and then they got a school entrance, so I feel like the sky walk could help that intersection out," Southern student Devonte Lathers said. "You don’t have to worry about a lot of accidents and people getting hit by cars and stuff.”
Another Southern student, Kenneth Johnson, pointed out that there is heavy foot traffic in that area due to students walking off campus for their lunch.
"I've heard that a lot of students don’t like to eat on campus, so they usually leave to go eat food and there are a lot of food places generally around right over there," Johnson said. "A lot of students go over there to get their personal needs, so I feel like the skywalk would be a great addition to the school.”
Dawson said during Friday's board meeting that the university has already been in talks with DOTD to formulate a workable solution that could include a skywalk.
For now, Dawson said, he will wait for word from DOTD on next steps to take.
"The secretary of DOTD is aware of it and will make sure that it is addressed because it is a DOTD corridor," he said. "I think we're doing what's necessary to make sure that that is addressed."