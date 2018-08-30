All lanes of Interstate 10 West at the Mississippi River Bridge have been reopened as of 3 p.m. after a vehicle fire shut down the entire road, the Louisiana Dept. of Traffic and Transportation said Thursday afternoon.
As of 3 p.m. congestion has reached Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12 West and Capitol Access Road on I-110 South.
Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said no injuries were reported from the incident.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said one of their crews responded to the scene and received assistance from agencies in Port Allen.