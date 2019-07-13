Before then-Hurricane Barry made landfall Saturday afternoon, potentially catastrophic rainfall totals of 10, 15, 20 and 20-plus inches were in the forecasts for areas from Lafayette to New Orleans.

But by the end of Saturday, many of those locations saw no more than an inch or two of rain.

What caused that to happen?

Forecasters and meteorologists point to that same dry air that kept Barry a disorganized tropical system as the prime reason.

The dry air made its way far enough south into Louisiana and zapped Barry's torrential rains.

In the absence of major rainfall totals, you might also wonder to why area rivers' crest forecasts remain, in some cases, dangerously high. The answer there is that the threat of heavy rain isn't over.

A reminder too that all of southeast Louisiana is under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Sunday.

