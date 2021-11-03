Interstate 12 West at Airline Highway is closed Wednesday morning due to debris on the road, officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development said.
A disabled tractor trailer caused the problem around 5:25 a.m., DOTD tweeted.
The truck dropped a load of stone countertops, which shattered on the roadway, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge, a traffic information provider in the region.
5:35AM.... This is the scene on WB I-12 at Airline. Truck hauling load of stone countertops, which fell and shattered on the roadway pic.twitter.com/ReH7qNwKSR— TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) November 3, 2021
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
The section of the interstate closed around 6:10 a.m., officials said. It remained closed as of 7:10 a.m., and congestion had reached O'Neal Lane.
DOTD did not give an estimate for when I-12 is expected to reopen.