I-12 closed at Airline

The westbound lanes of I-12 were closed at Airline Highway early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after a truck reportedly lost its load of stone countertops on the roadway. (screenshot via DOTD traffic camera)

Interstate 12 West at Airline Highway is closed Wednesday morning due to debris on the road, officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development said.

A disabled tractor trailer caused the problem around 5:25 a.m., DOTD tweeted.

The truck dropped a load of stone countertops, which shattered on the roadway, according to Total Traffic Baton Rouge, a traffic information provider in the region.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The section of the interstate closed around 6:10 a.m., officials said. It remained closed as of 7:10 a.m., and congestion had reached O'Neal Lane. 

DOTD did not give an estimate for when I-12 is expected to reopen. 

See live traffic conditions on DOTD's website.

