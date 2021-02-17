I-10 and I-12 in Baton Rouge will begin to reopen in phases Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation and Development said in an online statement.
Here's the current order of how things will re-open:
- I-10 westbound at LA 415
- I-10 westbound at the I-10/I-12 split
- I-10 eastbound will open at LA 415
- I-10 eastbound from Lafayette
- I-12 at Airline Highway.
DOTD is still urging drivers to use extra caution when traveling on roadways, particularly bridges and elevated roads.
Roads throughout South Louisiana have been closed after severe weather Monday coated them in ice and sleet.
DOTD has been working on I-110 but was starting to shift manpower to I-10, the statement said. Many parts of the interstate, which is a primary traffic artery for the region, are elevated and iced heavily.
"I would like to commend all of the hard working DOTD employees who have worked day and night to maintain and keep our roadways open as best as possible," said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson said in the statement. "These individuals have endured extreme frigid temperatures and spent the holiday away from family in order to keep our roadways functional."
This is a developing story.