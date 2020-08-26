As Hurricane Laura's outer rain bands move through Louisiana, forecasters have issued a tornado watch for much of the state.
A vast swath of Louisiana -- from Plaquemines Parish in the southeast to just south of Shreveport in the northwest -- is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service warned that Hurricane Laura would bring the risk of tornadoes across the state, even for areas far from the storm's projected landfall near the Louisiana-Texas state line.
Multiple tornado warnings were issued for the Baton Rouge area Wednesday afternoon. Weather spotters reported touchdowns in Paincourtville and White Castle, west of Baton Rouge. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm along the Texas and Louisiana border on Wednesday night or early Thursday.