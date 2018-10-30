Update at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday:
The National Weather Service announced Wednesday afternoon that the enhanced storm risk now includes most of south Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.
According to the NWS, an enhanced risk of severe weather carries a 10-15 percent chance of tornadoes and a 30-45 percent chance of damaging winds and hail.
The area is at an increased risk of damaging wind, rain and even tornadoes.
"The main interest will be the weather associated with the cold front that moves through overnight into Thursday," NWS said.
Isolated storms are expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Original story:
The weather for Halloween and the busy weekend of football in south Louisiana looks clear. But severe weather is possible in the area Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service's Wednesday morning update, there's an enhanced risk of severe weather in the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk for severe weather in New Orleans.
A slight risk, per the NWS, means there's anywhere from a 5-15 percent chance of tornadoes, damaging wind and hail. A marginal risk carries about a 2-5 percent chance of storms producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
Forecasters haven't ruled out the possibility of the threats being upgraded from marginal/slight to a higher "enhanced" level.
According to Wednesday's update, the potentially severe weather will likely occur late Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
The NWS said the environment "is ripe for a severe weather episode across the region and likely the first real severe weather event we have had since spring of 2017."
It's possible 1-3 inches of rain could fall Thursday morning with these strong storms, forecasters said.
A cold front will sweep through behind the storms. The high Friday in the south Louisiana will be in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. On Saturday for Alabama vs. LSU, highs will be in the low 70s with lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday looks to be a bit warmer for the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Saints. The high Sunday will be around 75, and the low will be around 65.