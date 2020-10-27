Margarita Garcia wipes away tears of frustration while seeking assistance to remain sheltered at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel after she received a notice on Saturday saying that she must leave the hotel by 11 a.m. in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Garcia's home was damaged in hurricane Laura. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)