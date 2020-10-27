NO.shelters.102020.0002.JPG

Margarita Garcia wipes away tears of frustration while seeking assistance to remain sheltered at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel after she received a notice on Saturday saying that she must leave the hotel by 11 a.m. in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Garcia's home was damaged in hurricane Laura. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

The National Weather Service expects Hurricane Zeta to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. Below is a parish-by-parish look at what to expect. Parishes not listed were not covered by tropical storm, surge or hurricane watches or warnings as of sunrise Tuesday.

Ascension

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Assumption

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Iberia

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Lower Jefferson

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Jefferson

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Lafourche

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Lafourche

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Livingston

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Orleans

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower Plaquemines

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper Plaquemines

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Bernard

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Upper St. Bernard

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 85 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Charles

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. Helena

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. James

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. John The Baptist

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Lower St. Martin

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet

above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. Mary

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas above ground.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

St. Tammany

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 75 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-6 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Northern Tangipahoa

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Southern Tangipahoa

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Lower Terrebonne

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat unfavorable for tornadoes

Upper Terrebonne

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- No storm surge inundation forecast.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Vermilion

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas above ground.

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

Washington

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher

- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

View comments