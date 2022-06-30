A highway bridge through the heart of St. Amant reopened Thursday following repairs to a sinkhole that had shut it for four days.
State highway officials said the La. 431 bridge over Black Bayou reopened about noon.
The bridge just south of St. Amant High School was shut Sunday after the sinkhole appeared near one of the span's abutments, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said.
Inspectors evaluated the damage and emergency repairs were conducted.
During the closure of La. 431, which handles some plant commuter traffic, drivers had to use La. 935, La. 22 and La. 429 as a detour route.