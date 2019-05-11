Flash flooding is likely to occur in a swath of south Louisiana through Saturday night as the National Weather Service has a issued a rare "high risk of excessive rainfall" forecast.
"High is a rare category, I mean the last time the Baton Rouge area was probably in high was August of 2016," said Robert Ricks, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service's New Orleans office in Slidell. "I’m not saying that this will be the same magnitude.
322p - Here's the latest on the HIGH RISK of excessive rainfall/flash flooding through tonight. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/6VwNQWOlrm— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 11, 2019
Another 2-4 inches of rain is possible across south Louisiana, including the Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas and the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.
"With each wave, you pick up an inch or two, you get a little bit of a reprieve, another round comes in, another inch or two, so by the time the morning comes it could be several inches of rain," Ricks said.
High water rescues might be necessary in some areas, the NWS said in a statement.
"Quite a bit of (of the threat) is based on the fact that there’s been a considerable amount of rain that’s already fallen over the past couple of days," Ricks said. "Then we’ve got additional rainfall and a slow-moving flood in the area."
Special flood advisories and flood warnings have been issued throughout the day Saturday.
Staff writer Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this report.