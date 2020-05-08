The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a large portion of southern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the River Parishes, until 8 p.m. Friday.
Thunderstorms were beginning to intensify along an area just south of a fast-moving cold front, triggered in part by the outflow of air from storms that formed earlier in the day. In some locations, segments of the thunderstorm line are "bowing" outward, a sign of intense activity associated with damaging winds.
The watch area extends along and 40 miles north and south of a line that begins just northwest of Lake Charles to a point 30 miles north northeast of Houma.
"An isolated tornado and large hail will also be possible with the strongest storms this afternoon," said a watch message issued by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Wind gusts to 70 mph are possible in some locations, and hail of 1 1/2 inches is possible.
In the Baton Rouge area, the watch includes Ascension, Assumption, East and West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne parishes..
In the Lafayette area, the watch includes Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion parishes.