BELLE ROSE — An 82-year-old man attempting to pass cars ahead of him on La. 70 in Assumption Parish hit an oncoming car and later died at a local hospital Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said.
Gaston Breaux of Thibodaux had been trying to pass three vehicles ahead him a little before 3 p.m. in the westbound lane of La. 70 just east of the La. 70 Spur, troopers said in a statement.
The narrow, two-lane highway cuts through a rural area of cane fields and scattered homes near the Ascension Parish line.
Breaux drove his 2016 Hyundai Genesis across the center line to begin making the pass but hit the oncoming 2007 Nissan Altima in the eastbound lane, sending Breaux's car to smash into the roadside ditch and roll over several times, troopers said.
Breaux had life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The driver of Altima and a passenger, who were not identified, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.
All occupants in the cars involved in the crash wore their seat belts, troopers said.
Impairment from drugs or alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Standard toxicology reports are pending, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation.
State Police Troop C has investigated 21 fatal crashes that have resulted in 22 deaths this year.