As Hurricane Delta continues to intensify on its path towards the Gulf coast, some Baton Rouge area schools and agencies have announced closures.
Click here for the latest storm forecasts and information.
Here's a running list of the closures.
Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish public schools will dismiss students at all schools early Thursday and remain closed all day Friday.
Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.