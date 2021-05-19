The Bayou Manchac bridge at Old Perkins Road near Airline Highway is closed because of high water, causing significant traffic issues, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The closure follows major flooding throughout the Baton Rouge region Monday night. I-10 was closed in both directions between Highland and Siegen for most of Tuesday.
