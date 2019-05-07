fire

Screenshot from a DOTD traffic camera shows a vehicle fire (on the left) and traffic (on the right).

 Screenshot from DOTD camera

A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 10 East near Perkins Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

All lanes reopened by 5 p.m., according to online traffic cameras. All lanes were initially blocked, causing traffic, according to a DOTD traffic posting.

Congestion has reached La. 415 (Lobdell) on I-10 East and Capitol Access on I-110 South.

This report will be updated.

