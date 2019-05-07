A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 10 East near Perkins Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
All lanes reopened by 5 p.m., according to online traffic cameras. All lanes were initially blocked, causing traffic, according to a DOTD traffic posting.
Congestion has reached La. 415 (Lobdell) on I-10 East and Capitol Access on I-110 South.
This report will be updated.
#NOW: I-10 E at Perkins Road is CLOSED as crews battle a vehicle fire @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/nKC12Tzrtw— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) May 7, 2019
All lanes are open I-10 East at Perkins Road. Congestion has reached LA 415 (Lobdell) on I-10 East and Capitol Access on I-110 South.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 7, 2019
The center lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked I-10 East at Perkins Road due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching LA 415 (Lobdell) on I-10 East and Capitol Access on I-110 South.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 7, 2019
I-10 East is closed at Perkins Road due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached LA 1 (Port Allen) on I-10 East and Laurel on I-110 South.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 7, 2019