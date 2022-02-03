The Baton Rouge area is forecast to see some severe storms Thursday before a cold front moves in, forecasters say.
The area has a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorms from Thursday morning into the night, according to forecasters at National Weather Service.
The warning includes marginal threats of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding rain, with a more minimal threat of large hail.
Temperatures will rise to 71 degrees by 10 a.m. Thursday before falling to 49 degrees by the end of the day.
All of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi are under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms.
A cold front will make its way into the Baton Rouge area, dropping temperatures to as low as 30 degrees late Thursday night, forecasters say. Frost is expected to stick around from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.
More rain is forecast Friday with a steady temperature around 37 degrees. Breezy winds will remain present throughout the day.
The NWS urges the public to stay weather aware today and have a reliable way to receive warnings. And, as always, drivers should avoid flooded roadways.
