Torrential rain packed into a short time and an outbreak of tornadoes in the Baton Rouge area on Thursday killed at least one person, prompted high-water rescues in some areas and flooded streets in a weather outbreak that prompted flashbacks to the August 2016 flood.

One person was killed in a flooded car on Chippewa Street, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said at a morning news conference. The victim was brought to a hospital where they died. The person has not been publicly identified. Sgt. L' Jean McKneely said it happened under a railroad overpass over Chippewa, where water tends to get deep.

Multiple people ended up in floodwaters in their vehicles. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the department received 48 calls this morning in connection to the storm.

[WATCH: A pair of Baton Rouge firefighters rescued a woman from a submerged vehicle.]

Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., Baton Rouge Metro Airport recorded 3.68 inches of rain, and 2.8 inches of that total fell in the 8 a.m. hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple possible tornadoes moved through the area, damaging some trees and homes. Potential tornadoes hit near Baton Rouge General hospital, Central, Convent and the Colonel Terrace apartment complex on Wooddale Boulevard in Baton Rouge, according to a WBRZ report.

ASCENSION PARISH UPDATES

Five people were injured Thursday morning when another possible tornado struck an ExxonMobil Pipeline Company facility in Sorrento. The workers were transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, according to Stephanie Cargile, an ExxonMobil spokeswoman. ExxonMobil officials said they are assessing the site for damage and working to confirm the status of all employees.

Elsewhere in Ascension, the sheriff's office said it was in the area of Chris Drive and Beech Street in Prairieville assessing damage and talking to residents .

“I am grateful to report that no serious injuries were sustained by residents in this area,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said. “Assessments will proceed throughout the parish and we will work this event fully to ensure our residents safety and welfare.”

LIVINGSTON PARISH UPDATES

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of high water in Walker and wind damage in Satsuma possibly associated with a tornado on South Satsuma near Taylor Road.

In Pendarvis, water rose and neared some homes as crews helped evacuate some from those homes.