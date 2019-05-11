Officials have ordered an emergency lane closure of Greenwell Springs Road late Saturday after torrential rains rendered the road unsafe for drivers.
Greenwell Springs Road, 0.5 miles north of Hooper Road, is closed in both directions because of a roadway failure related to high water, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett said the road is closed for safety reasons because it is "washed out."
"All the rain and water draining through the crossdrain caused a failure with the pipe," Mallett said. "Once conditions normalize, we can investigate further and hopefully replace the crossdrain shortly after."
Officials say motorists should avoid this area until further notice and continue to drive slowly and carefully in hazardous weather conditions.