Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to bring wind and rain to the Bahamas and Florida later this week, but the storm might not be as strong as initially estimated, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center.
An Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigated the storm Monday evening as it moved just south of the southern coast of Barbados. The storm brought tropical-storm-force winds to the island.
While forecasters still believe it will become a hurricane in a couple of days, they say the storm isn't as strong as previously estimated.
"There is fairly well-defined upper-level outflow over the eastern semicircle of the circulation," the 11 p.m. report says. "Although some dry mid-level air is likely to continue to affect Dorian while it moves over the northeastern Caribbean, the dynamical guidance indicates that the shear will not become very strong."
"The official intensity forecast is on the high end of the model guidance and is subject to considerable uncertainty, particularly from days 3 to 5," forecasters said in the report.
Dorian is moving west-northwest, but should turn northwestward in a day or two, forecasters say.
It's still too early to tell if the storm will enter the gulf of mexico this weekend.
It could bring tropical storm conditions to Puerto Rico on Wednesday. That could include 2 to 4 inches of rain with maximum totals of 6 inches.
Wind and rain are possible in the Bahamas and Florida later this week and weekend.
"Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place," forecasters said.