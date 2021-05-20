Heavy rains are expected to fall across an already rain-weary Baton Rouge metro Thursday, as weather officials warned that high waters in ponds and bayous could lead to more flash floods.

The capital region could see 2 to 4 inches of rain throughout the morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. But their confidence in predicting the exact amount is low.

Though rainfall estimates aren't near the amount the region saw overnight Monday — nearly 14 inches fell in some places — forecasters said the lower parts of the Amite and Comite rivers are running high.

That could spell problems for areas in southeastern Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes because rain-soaked bayous and ponds aren’t able to drain as quickly. High tides along lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas could also leave water in some areas with nowhere to drain.

“It won’t take much rain to cause problems,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Christopher Bannan.

High waters at Bayou Manchac led to the closure of the bridge at Old Perkins Road Wednesday, leading to traffic snarls in the area Wednesday.

Thunderstorms could also develop and have a greater chance of dumping a large amount of rain quickly, which could cause flash flooding, Bannan said. Much of the region was under a flood advisory Thursday.

Forecasters are still unsure whether the Baton Rouge area will receive much rain on Friday.

Bannan said potential rain the Weather Service is tracking could veer southwestern Louisiana, which is still reeling from flooding caused by a massive amount of rain it received earlier this week.