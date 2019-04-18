Thunderstorms brought rain and occasional wind gusts Thursday through south and central Louisiana, but the worst of the weather passed to the northeast of the Capital City.
The prospect of severe weather, including possible tornadoes, had prompted Baton Rouge area schools and government offices to close for the day, making for an early, albeit wet, start to the Easter break.
The bad weather arrived late morning and continued off and on into the early evening hours.
Flash flooding forced a handful of road closures, trees fell at scattered locations, and power companies worked to restore power amid sporadic, usually short-lived, outages. Hail was reported in Plaquemine late Thursday morning. And LSU postponed the start of its baseball game against Florida to avoid the worst of the weather.
The predicted tornadic activity, however, was not seen. Instead, it emerged in Mississippi, with a handful unconfirmed reports of twisters in the central part of the state near Jackson, though no injuries were reported.
Robert Ricks, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said the Baton Rouge area likely received more rain than the predicted 1-to-3 inches, but the winds weren’t as severe as forecast. He said the possibility of tornadoes in central Mississippi was always the strongest, which turned out to be true, but there was also a good chance of tornadoes further south, though those did not materialize.
“Some things didn’t quite come together as we thought they would,” Ricks said. “We didn’t realize things weren’t going to live up to the billing, but in the heat of battle it’s hard to walk that back.”
Ricks said it’s good to see how seriously local officials took the warnings and that people should continue to take such warnings as seriously in the future.
“We’ll have events like this again,” he said. “Some will overachieve and do a lot more, and some like this one won’t do so much damage.”
Locally, the worst weather blew through the Felicianas and the other Mississippi border counties. High winds consistent with a tornado downed power lines and snapped trees between Loranger and Franklinton around 3:35 p.m., Rick said, but that won’t be clear until Friday when the scene can be examined first hand.
A wind gust of more than 60 mph was reported around 1 p.m. in Natchez, Mississippi. More common, though, were gusts ranging from 20 to 40 mph scattered across Louisiana and Mississippi, including several offshore in the Gulf.
Entergy and DEMCO reported thousands of outages throughout the day but power was returning fast for most as nighttime approached. Tornado watches for central Louisiana parishes lifted as the storm passed.
Baton Rouge shifted into low gear Thursday as locals awaited the storm, with downtown Baton Rouge particularly quiet. Work was canceled for court, city-parish and state employees leaving sparse traffic on the streets. With so few customers, at least one downtown eatery closed up shop early.
Traffic was light most of the day and the roadways largely stayed operating, but there were exceptions. Heavy rains forced the closure of a stretch of Scenic Highway in Scotlandville as well as Burbank at Nicholson drives near LSU. A fallen tree briefly shut down Pride-Port Hudson Road near Pride.
Almost 4 inches of rain were reported Thursday at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport as of 7 p.m.
Ricks, the NWS forecaster, said that there were reports of localized flooding, including some streams around Perkins Road near Bluebonnet Drive, but he doubted the flooding would extend much beyond those spots.
“It’s not enough to get the major streams, like the Amite and the Comite, too high,” Ricks said.