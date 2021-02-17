As ice on the roads continues to thaw following a winter storm that brought sleet and freezing rain to the area on Monday, some roads continue to be closed in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas on Wednesday.
As temperatures keep dropping below freezing, icy roads will continue to create hazardous conditions for motorists.
With temperatures hovering just above freezing, the Baton Rouge region began to thaw out Wednesday — but an afternoon thunderstorm forecast ma…
Below is a list of roads that are still closed as of 9 a.m.
Road and bridge closures:
- I-110
- Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw
- Scenic/Airline
- McClellland/Airline
- Scenic/Blount
- Scenic at the Monte Sano bridge
- Pearis Rd near Milldale Rd
- 300 Glenmore
- 1600 Drehr
- 22nd at North Blvd
- Stan at Oak Knoll
- Jim Price Rd from Greenwell Springs Rd to Pride P.Hudson
- Winbourne/Hiawatha
- 1558 Normandy
- 700 Drher
- 12900 Wallace
- Fairfields at Paulson
- Mason at Alexander
- 4822 Drusilla
- 12900 Wallis
- 300 Maximus
- 5110 Jefferson Ave
- Edison at Hanson
- 428 Shady Lake Pkwy
- 1971 Shawn
- Claycut at South Acadian
- 5300 E Brookstown
- Wintrhop at Ocean
- Siegen exit to S Mall
A complete list of closed roads in East Baton Rouge Parish is available on the mayor's office website.
The Baton Rouge mayor's office is also updating a list of places where ice has been spotted on the roadways. That list can be found on various Red Stick Ready social media accounts.