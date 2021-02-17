As ice on the roads continues to thaw following a winter storm that brought sleet and freezing rain to the area on Monday, some roads continue to be closed in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas on Wednesday.

As temperatures keep dropping below freezing, icy roads will continue to create hazardous conditions for motorists.

Below is a list of roads that are still closed as of 9 a.m.

Road and bridge closures:

I-110

Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw

Scenic/Airline

McClellland/Airline

Scenic/Blount

Scenic at the Monte Sano bridge

Pearis Rd near Milldale Rd

300 Glenmore

1600 Drehr

22nd at North Blvd

Stan at Oak Knoll

Jim Price Rd from Greenwell Springs Rd to Pride P.Hudson

Winbourne/Hiawatha

1558 Normandy

700 Drher

12900 Wallace

Fairfields at Paulson

Mason at Alexander

4822 Drusilla

12900 Wallis

300 Maximus

5110 Jefferson Ave

Edison at Hanson

428 Shady Lake Pkwy

1971 Shawn

Claycut at South Acadian

5300 E Brookstown

Wintrhop at Ocean

Siegen exit to S Mall

A complete list of closed roads in East Baton Rouge Parish is available on the mayor's office website.

The Baton Rouge mayor's office is also updating a list of places where ice has been spotted on the roadways. That list can be found on various Red Stick Ready social media accounts.