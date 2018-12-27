Due to heavy rain in the area, East Baton Rouge officials announced sand and bags will be available to the public at multiple locations around the parish between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday.

Residents are suggested to bring their own their own shovel.

Much of south Louisiana has already seen extensive rain and wind damage, and it isn't expected to cease soon.

Sandbag locations:

Airline Highway Park

17200 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Alsen Park

601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Doyles Bayou Park

7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

Zachary, LA 70791

Flannery Road Park

801 Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Hartley/Vey Park

1702 Gardere Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Lovett Road Park

13443 Lovett Road

Central, LA 70818

Memorial Sports Complex

1702 Foss Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

St. George Fire Department Headquarters

14100 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

You can find more information and a map here.