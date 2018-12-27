Due to heavy rain in the area, East Baton Rouge officials announced sand and bags will be available to the public at multiple locations around the parish between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday.
Residents are suggested to bring their own their own shovel.
Much of south Louisiana has already seen extensive rain and wind damage, and it isn't expected to cease soon.
A tornado watch has been issued for much of south Louisiana Thursday morning.
Sandbag locations:
Airline Highway Park
17200 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Alsen Park
601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Doyles Bayou Park
7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
Zachary, LA 70791
Flannery Road Park
801 Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Hartley/Vey Park
1702 Gardere Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Lovett Road Park
13443 Lovett Road
Central, LA 70818
Memorial Sports Complex
1702 Foss Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
St. George Fire Department Headquarters
14100 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
You can find more information and a map here.