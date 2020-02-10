Keep umbrellas nearby: the National Weather Service says an active week of weather is in store for the capital area.
Today & tonight
Monday will be foggy, muggy and unseasonably warm, forecasters say. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lows around 67 degrees.
Tomorrow
Another warm and humid day. More rain and cloud coverage will hang over Baton Rouge. The capital area will see a 50% chance of precipitation, but mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will feel much like Monday.
Up next
The NWS has placed southeast Louisiana under a "slight to enhanced risk" of severe weather between 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. According to the WBRZ Weather Center, showers will end from west to east on Thursday morning with cooler and drier conditions moving in to end the week.