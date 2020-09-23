Several accidents across the capital area closed parts of I-10 and I-12 early Wednesday morning, backing up traffic along the interstate and surface streets.

An overturned vehicle shut down I-12 East in Walker around 7:30 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto LA 447 to US 190. Officials reopened the interstate after 9 a.m., but heavy eastbound traffic lingers.

All westbound lanes of I-10 on the Mississippi River Bridge were closed around 8 a.m. after an 18-wheeler jackknifed past the I-110 split.

DOTD maps show heavy traffic on I-10 and I-12 in the capital region. LA 1 north in West Baton Rouge is also congested on the Intracoastal Bridge.

Drivers are advised to use caution and take alternate routes.