Severe storms are expected to make their way into the Baton Rouge area around 10 a.m. Thursday, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service placed most of southeast Louisiana under a marginal to slight risk of severe weather.
Showers and storms are forecast to develop near the Atchafalaya River early before moving east, the NWS said.
The Baton Rouge area can expect scattered and potentially severe thunderstorms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This threat potentially includes wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail with a diameter of 1 inch or larger and isolated tornadoes.
A wind advisory is also in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across southeast Louisiana. The Baton Rouge metro area is particularly likely to see 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
The NWS encourages the public to be weather aware today. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and know where to take shelter if advised. Secure loose outdoor items and take caution when driving.
