A tornado watch has been issued for much of south Louisiana Thursday morning. 

Orleans, Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes are included in the watch, which began at 9:30 a.m. and will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

The watch comes as strong storms with heavy rain and high winds ripped through the state overnight and into the morning. 

The Baton Rouge metro airport recorded a gust last night of 41 and had sustained winds of 24 mph as early as 6 a.m. while Lakefront Airport in New Orleans reported a gust of 51 mph overnight, according to WWL-TV.

Much of south Louisiana is under a flash flood watch that will last until Thursday evening. 

The high winds are due to a wake depression, otherwise known as a low-level disturbance, that moved across the area, the National Weather Service said. Several inches of rain are expected to fall Thursday and into early Friday, creating the possibility of flash flooding.

Damage from the storm contributed to multiple outages and road closures Thursday morning.

