Residents and business owners in much of southeast Louisiana are advised to protect sensitive plants and pets overnight Monday as a freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.
The warning lasts from 9 a.m. Monday until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Parishes under the warning include Assumption, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, the northern part of Tangipahoa, St. Helena, St. James, St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s for anywhere from 3-6 hours along the I-10/12 corridor, the NWS said.
A second freezing warning is possible Tuesday as lows will again are forecast to be in the upper 20s and low 30s.