About 8,000 people in the greater Baton Rouge area are without power as severe storms push through the area again on Friday morning.
As storms and excessive rain continue to roll in, Entergy is reporting power outages mostly in East Baton Rouge Parish and some scattered across Ascension and Livingston parishes.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, more than 7,800 customers are without power as of 7:41 a.m. In Ascension Parish, 130 customers were without power, and 56 customers in Livingston Parish were also without power.
The thunderstorms Friday morning are part of a cold front moving across the state, following several days of severe storms and heavy rainfall from a pervious system. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell continue to warn of flooding risks, severe storms and potentially hail.
The heavy rain is forecasted to continue in intervals throughout the day and possibly into early Saturday. Areas along the Interstate 10/12 corridors are most likely to be affected.
A flash flood watch is in effect until Saturday as 2 to 4 additional inches may fall in Baton Rouge and across southeast Louisiana, according to NWS.
Moving into Saturday, more showers are still possible according to forecasters, but the rain should stop by Sunday. Temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to be lower following the front.