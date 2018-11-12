Temperatures will be well below normal in south Louisiana part of this week as a rare mid-November blast of cold air plunges south.
According to the National Weather Service, rain will stick around Tuesday as chances range from 40-70 percent along the Acadiana-Baton Rouge-New Orleans corridor. And as the rain persists for another day, high temperatures likely won't reach 50 degrees, making for a raw, dreary day.
From there, rain chances diminish, but cold air really starts to settle in Tuesday night into early Wednesday with lows forecast to be around 34 degrees in Baton Rouge and Acadiana and around 39 degrees in New Orleans. With the wind, temperatures will feel near or below freezing, the NWS forecasts.
Highs again Wednesday will struggle to reach 50 degrees, and lows at night will be at or just below freezing in Baton Rouge and Acadiana, the NWS forecasts. The New Orleans area will remain a few degrees above freezing.
A freeze watch might be necessary for Wednesday night-Thursday morning in the northern parts of the area, the NWS advises.
The threat for severe weather has ended, locally. Focus now turns to persistent clouds and periodic light rain which will contribute to a cold stretch of 2-3 days. The #BatonRouge area's first freeze is possible Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/BhDj1i2kyZ— Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) November 12, 2018
The cold blast certainly isn't the norm for this time of year. Average high temperatures for south Louisiana should be in the low 70s while average lows typically hover around 50-55 degrees, according to NWS data.
The unseasonable cold appears unlikely to break records. Even at the peak of cold — late Wednesday into early Thursday — temperatures in the 30s will stay above record lows in the 20s.
A slow warming trend will arrive into the weekend with highs climbing in the 60s and lows in the 40s.