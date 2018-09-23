No record-breaking heat in south Louisiana this week -- but that doesn't mean fall is arriving. It just means there are hefty rain chances most of the week.

Rain chances for each day stand at 50 percent or more each at least through Thursday.

"No fall-like cold fronts this week," the National Weather Service's New Orleans office said Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas dealt with blazing heat last week, in some cases setting records with highs soaring into the mid-90s.

The average high temperature for late September is in the mid-70s. The average low should be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A cold front thought to possibly make its way through the area is forecast to stall out before arriving, the NWS said.

For Saturday's Ole Miss-LSU game, it'll be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high is forecast to top out at 89; the low will be around 73.