The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the Baton Rouge metro area as Ida heads toward south Louisiana. Here is a summary, as of Friday evening, of what is expected as the storm arrives sometime late Sunday and early Monday.
Ascension:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Assumption:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 80-100 mph with gusts to 125 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Baton Rouge:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 90 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Feliciana:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Iberville:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 60-80 mph with gusts to 100 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Livingston:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Pointe Coupee:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Helena:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. James:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere in surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Northern Tangipahoa:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Southern Tangipahoa:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Baton Rouge:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Feliciana:
...HURRICANE WARNING...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes