BR.stormprep.082921 HS 087.JPG

Drivers sit in gridlocked traffic on westbound Interstate 10 near Siegen Lane as residents evacuate, Saturday, August 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida's expected landfall over the weekend in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the Baton Rouge metro area as Ida heads toward south Louisiana. Here is a summary, as of Friday evening, of what is expected as the storm arrives sometime late Sunday and early Monday.

Ascension:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-70 mph with gusts to 90 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Assumption:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 80-100 mph with gusts to 125 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Baton Rouge:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 90 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

East Feliciana:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 50-65 mph with gusts to 80 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Iberville:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 60-80 mph with gusts to 100 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Livingston:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Pointe Coupee:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. Helena:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

St. James:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 11-15 feet above ground somewhere in surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Northern Tangipahoa:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

Southern Tangipahoa:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

...STORM SURGE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Baton Rouge:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

West Feliciana:

...HURRICANE WARNING...

- Peak Wind Forecast: 45-60 mph with gusts to 75 mph

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

